Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., - Depositary Receipt () (SHECY) Price Target Increased by 7.88% to 21.57

The average one-year price target for Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:SHECY) has been revised to 21.57 / share. This is an increase of 7.88% from the prior estimate of 20.00 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.55 to a high of 26.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.26% from the latest reported closing price of 20.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHECY is 0.56%, an increase of 8.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.82% to 249,268K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 31,485K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,391K shares, representing a decrease of 15.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHECY by 17.17% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 21,674K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 10,500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,500K shares, representing a decrease of 57.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHECY by 42.27% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,242K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,925K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHECY by 2.57% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,719K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,744K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHECY by 8.43% over the last quarter.

