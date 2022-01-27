Markets

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. 9-month Net Income Rises; Sales Up 36.1%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (SHECF.PK, SHECY.PK) reported that its nine month net profit to owners of parent increased to 353.13 billion yen from 213.32 billion yen, last year. Earnings per share was 849.18 yen compared to 512.95 yen, previous year.

For the nine month period, net sales were 1.48 trillion yen, an increase of 36.1% from previous year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company estimates: net income to owners of parent of 500 billion yen and net sales of 2.04 trillion yen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular