Shimmick (SHIM) Price Target Increased by 50.00% to 4.59

The average one-year price target for Shimmick (NasdaqCM:SHIM) has been revised to $4.59 / share. This is an increase of 50.00% from the prior estimate of $3.06 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.06% from the latest reported closing price of $3.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shimmick. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHIM is 0.03%, an increase of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.31% to 1,217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 452K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHIM by 37.31% over the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Adara Smaller Companies Fund holds 187K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thompson Davis holds 125K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing an increase of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHIM by 23.02% over the last quarter.

1492 Capital Management holds 107K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHIM by 30.88% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 102K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares , representing a decrease of 19.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHIM by 11.44% over the last quarter.

