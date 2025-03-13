SHIMMICK Earnings Results: $SHIM Reports Quarterly Earnings

SHIMMICK ($SHIM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.91 per share, missing estimates of -$0.36 by $0.55. The company also reported revenue of $103,550,000, missing estimates of $121,278,000 by $-17,728,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SHIM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SHIMMICK Insider Trading Activity
SHIMMICK insiders have traded $SHIM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MITCHELL B. GOLDSTEEN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 328,900 shares for an estimated $1,065,946.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
SHIMMICK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of SHIMMICK stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 377,630 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $978,061
- 1492 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 174,326 shares (-61.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $451,504
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 141,861 shares (+41.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $367,419
- BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. removed 134,780 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $349,080
- SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC added 122,442 shares (+20.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $317,124
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 109,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $283,605
- PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 51,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $128,193
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
SHIMMICK Government Contracts
We have seen $47,873,387 of award payments to $SHIM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF::OT::IGF CHICKAMAUGA LOCK CHAMBER - BASE CONTRACT: $40,037,024
- CT TFCF TRASH RAKE MONORAIL STRUCTURE: $5,595,245
- LEWISVILLE DAM LAKE REPAIRS: $1,853,828
- DALE HOLLOW DAM SPILLWAY GATE RECOATING AND MACHINERY CONTROL REHABILITATION: $387,289
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.