Shimmick Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 13, 2025

Full Release



IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shimmick Corporation (“Shimmick”) (Nasdaq: SHIM), a leading infrastructure solutions provider specializing in complex water, climate resilience, energy transition, and sustainable transportation projects, today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results after market close on Thursday, March 13, 2025, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877)-869-3847 (domestic) or (201)-689-8261 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing (877)-660-6853, or for international callers, (201)-612-7415. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13750884. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on April 3, 2025.





Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://investors.shimmick.com/



. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.







About Shimmick







Shimmick (NASDAQ: SHIM) is an industry leader in delivering turnkey infrastructure solutions that strengthen critical markets across water, energy, climate resiliency, and sustainable transportation. We integrate technical excellence with collaborative project delivery methods to provide innovative, technology-driven infrastructure solutions that accelerate economic growth and empower communities nationwide. With a track record that spans over a century, Shimmick, headquartered in California, unites deep engineering heritage with entrepreneurial spirit to tackle today's most complex infrastructure challenges. For more information, visit shimmick.com.





Contact:





Investor Relations





+1-949-704-2350





IR@shimmick.com



