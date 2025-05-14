Shimmick Corp. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with $122 Million in Revenue and Improved Gross Margin

Shimmick Corp. reports Q1 2025 revenue of $122 million, net loss of $10 million, and improved gross margins.

Shimmick Corp. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with revenues totaling $122 million, reflecting a slight increase from the previous year. The company achieved a gross margin of $5 million, contrasted with a negative gross margin of $16 million in Q1 2024. Despite these improvements, Shimmick recorded a net loss of $10 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of negative $3 million, largely resulting from challenges tied to legacy projects. Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 11%, attributed to ongoing cost management strategies. The firm noted a backlog of approximately $740 million, primarily from new projects in critical infrastructure sectors like water and climate resilience, and is optimistic about future growth due to a strong project bidding outlook. Shimmick reaffirmed its full-year guidance, expecting significant bidding activity throughout 2025.

Reported revenue increased to $122 million, with a significant portion ($93 million) coming from Shimmick Projects, indicating growth in core business areas.

Gross margin showed a turnaround with a positive $5 million compared to a loss of $16 million in the first quarter of 2024, illustrating improved operational efficiency.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 11%, reflecting effective cost management within the ongoing transformation plan.

Backlog approximately at $740 million, with over 87% attributed to Shimmick Projects, signaling strong future revenue potential and confidence in continued demand for infrastructure solutions.

Despite a slight increase in revenue year-over-year, the company reported a net loss of $10 million for the first quarter, indicating ongoing financial struggles.

The significant margin improvements are overshadowed by reliance on growth from new projects; legacy projects continue to impact financial performance negatively, as evidenced by the net loss and ongoing wind-down costs.

Stockholders' deficit increased to $42.6 million, reflecting a decline in retained earnings and raising concerns over the company's financial health.

What were Shimmick's financial results for Q1 2025?

Shimmick reported revenue of $122 million and a net loss of $10 million for the first quarter ended April 4, 2025.

How has Shimmick's gross margin changed?

The gross margin improved to $5 million, compared to a loss of $(16) million in the first quarter of 2024.

What is the backlog amount for Shimmick Projects?

The backlog for Shimmick Projects is approximately $740 million, with over 87% being from Shimmick Projects.

What are the expectations for Shimmick's fiscal year 2025?

Shimmick expects Shimmick Projects revenue to increase by 10% to 15% in fiscal year 2025.

When will Shimmick hold itsearnings conference call

Shimmick will host a video webcast conference call on May 14, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

$SHIM insiders have traded $SHIM stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MITCHELL B. GOLDSTEEN has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 426,076 shares for an estimated $1,224,566.

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $SHIM stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shimmick Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIM), a leading infrastructure solutions provider in water, climate resilience, energy transition and sustainable transportation, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended April 4, 2025.









Reported revenue of $122 million, which includes $93 million of Shimmick Projects revenue



Reported gross margin of $5 million, as compared to gross margin of $(16) million during the first quarter of 2024



Reported selling, general and administrative expenses of $14 million, down 11% from the first quarter of 2024 as a result of the continued implementation of the transformation plan



Recognized a net loss of $10 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $(3) million, largely attributable to Legacy Projects



Reported liquidity of $71 million as of April 4, 2025



Backlog is approximately $740 million as of April 4, 2025, with over 87% being Shimmick Projects, with multiple new awards and contract extensions pending



Reaffirming guidance based on expected strong bidding activity for the rest of 2025 with nearly $2 billion in projects anticipated to come to market within our core capabilities and strategic focus markets







“Our business model continues to prove resilient amid broader macroeconomic factors such as tariffs and supply chain pressures, reflecting both the strength of our disciplined approach and execution of our long-term strategy. We have a robust backlog, supported by a strong 12-month bidding outlook that reflects the quality of our pipeline and the competitiveness of our offerings. Notably, we are seeing heightened demand and opportunities in electrical, water and environmental infrastructure sectors – areas where we bring deep technical expertise and a strong track record of performance. These segments remain critical to national priorities and are benefiting from public and private investments, positioning us well for continued growth,” said Ural Yal, Chief Executive Officer of Shimmick.









Financial Results









Shimmick Projects







Projects started after the AECOM Sale Transaction ("Shimmick Projects") have focused on critical infrastructure aligned with our strategy, including water, climate resilience, energy transition and sustainable transportation. Revenue recognized on Shimmick Projects was $93 million and $90 million for the three months ended April 4, 2025 and March 29, 2024, respectively. The $3 million increase in revenue was primarily the result of $13 million of revenue from a California Palisades fire clean-up project and $10 million of revenue from new water and infrastructure projects ramping up, partially offset by a $20 million decrease from lower activity on existing projects and projects winding down.





Gross margin recognized on Shimmick Projects was $5 million and $(1) million for the three months ended April 4, 2025 and March 29, 2024, respectively. The $6 million increase in the gross margin was primarily the result of $3 million in gross margin from a California Palisades fire clean-up project and $3 million in gross margin from new water and infrastructure projects ramping up.







Legacy and Foundations Projects







As part of the AECOM Sale Transaction, we acquired the Legacy Projects and backlog that were started under prior ownership. The Company entered into an agreement to sell the assets of our non-core Foundations Projects in the second quarter of 2024 and continued to wind down the remaining work which is largely completed.





Legacy and Foundations Projects revenue was $29 million and $30 million for the three months ended April 4, 2025 and March 29, 2024, respectively. The $1 million decrease was due to the Company working to wind down these projects.





Gross margin was $(1) million for the three months ended April 4, 2025 as compared to $(15) million for the three months ended March 29, 2024. The $14 million increase was primarily the result of cost increases for time and design-related schedule extensions identified during the first quarter of 2024 which did not reoccur during the three months ended April 4, 2025.





A subset of Legacy Projects ("Legacy Loss Projects") have experienced significant cost overruns due to the COVID pandemic, design issues, legal costs and other factors. In the Legacy Loss Projects, we have recognized the estimated costs to complete and the loss expected from these projects. If the estimates of costs to complete fixed-price contracts indicate a further loss, the entire amount of the additional loss expected over the life of the project is recognized as a period cost in the cost of revenue. As these Legacy Loss Projects continue to wind down to completion, no further gross margin will be recognized and in some cases, there may be additional costs associated with these projects. Revenue recognized on these Legacy Loss Projects was $18 million and $15 million for the three months ended April 4, 2025 and March 29, 2024, respectively. Gross margin recognized on these Legacy Loss Projects was $(2) million and $(11) million for the three months ended April 4, 2025 and March 29, 2024, respectively. The change in gross margin was primarily the result of cost increases for time and design-related schedule extensions identified during the first quarter of 2024 which did not reoccur during the three months ended April 4, 2025.







Selling, general and administrative expenses







Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $2 million primarily as a result of reduced salary, bonus and legal expenses incurred during the three months ended April 4, 2025 as compared to the three months ended March 29, 2024.







Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures







Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures remained approximately flat period over period.







Gain (loss) on sale of assets







Gain (loss) on sale of assets remained approximately flat period over period.







Interest expense and Other (income) expense, net







Interest expense and other (income) expense, net remained approximately flat period over period.







Income tax expense







Due to an expected tax loss for the fiscal year ending 2025 and fiscal year ended 2024, no income tax expense was recorded in either period.







Net loss







Net loss decreased by $24 million to a net loss of $10 million for the three months ended April 4, 2025, primarily due to increase in gross margin of $21 million and decrease in salary, general and administrative expenses of $2 million as described above.





Diluted loss per common share was $(0.28) for the three months ended April 4, 2025, compared to diluted loss per common share of $(1.30) for the same period in 2024.





Adjusted net loss was $(7) million for the three months ended April 4, 2025, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(29) million for the same period in 2024.





Adjusted diluted loss per common share was $(0.22) for the three months ended April 4, 2025, compared to $(1.15) for the same period in 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA was $(3) million for the three months ended April 4, 2025, compared to $(24) million for the same period in 2024.







Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance







For the full 2025 fiscal year, we expect:







Shimmick Projects revenue to increase 10% to 15%, with overall gross margin between 9% and 12%



Legacy Projects and Foundations Projects revenue between $50 million and $60 million with gross margin between (5)% and (15)% as we complete these projects



Adjusted EBITDA between $15 million and $25 million.







“We are pleased with our first quarter results and the momentum it provides to start 2025. We grew our top-line, slightly, while achieving significant improvement in our gross margin for the quarter, year-over-year. The results are a testament to the work the team is doing to advance our strategy, which is centered around building a Sustainable Backlog, with a renewed focus on Operational Excellence and People and Culture. While we continue to closely monitor the fluidity of tariff policy, at this point we are reaffirming our full year guidance, and we expect to deliver results in our previously stated guidance ranges,” said Todd Yoder, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.







Conference Call and Webcast Information







Shimmick will host a video webcast conference call on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties are invited to listen to or watch the conference call which can be accessed live-streamed via the Company’s Investor Relations website (





https://investors.shimmick.com/





). A copy of theearnings callpresentation will also be posted to the Company's website. A replay of the video webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.







About Shimmick Corporation







Shimmick Corporation ("Shimmick", the "Company") (NASDAQ: SHIM) is an industry leader in delivering turnkey infrastructure solutions that strengthen critical markets across water, energy, climate resiliency, and sustainable transportation. We integrate technical excellence with collaborative project delivery methods to provide innovative, technology-driven infrastructure solutions that accelerate economic growth and empower communities nationwide. With a track record that spans over a century, Shimmick, headquartered in California, unites deep engineering heritage with entrepreneurial spirit to tackle today's most complex infrastructure challenges. For more information, visit



www.shimmick.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances, including, but not limited to, unanticipated events, after the date on which such statement is made, unless otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about: expected future financial performance (including the assumptions related thereto), including our revenue, net loss, backlog and Adjusted EBITDA; our growth prospects; our expectations regarding profitability; our strategic transformation towards becoming more capital-efficient business; our market relationships and reputation; our core capabilities and skillset; the risk profile of our project portfolio; and our capital plans and expectations related thereto. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances, including, but not limited to, unanticipated events, after the date on which such statement is made, unless otherwise required by law.





We wish to caution readers that, although we believe any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect our actual financial results and could cause our actual financial results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on our behalf, including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to accurately estimate risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate a contract; the impact of our fixed-price contracts; qualifying as an eligible bidder for contracts; the availability of qualified personnel, joint venture partners and subcontractors; inability to attract and retain qualified managers and skilled employees and the impact of loss of key management; higher costs to lease, acquire and maintain equipment necessary for our operations or a decline in the market value of owned equipment; subcontractors failing to satisfy their obligations to us or other parties or any inability to maintain subcontractor relationships; marketplace competition; our inability to obtain bonding; our limited operating history as an independent company following our separation from AECOM; our relationship and transactions with our prior owner, AECOM; AECOM defaulting on its contractual obligations to us or under agreements in which we are beneficiary; our limited number of customers; dependence on subcontractors and suppliers of materials; any inability to secure sufficient aggregates; an inability to complete a merger or acquisition or to integrate an acquired company’s business; adjustments in our contract backlog; accounting for our revenue and costs involves significant estimates, as does our use of the input method of revenue recognition based on costs incurred relative to total expected costs; material impairments; any failure to comply with covenants under any current indebtedness, and future indebtedness we may incur; the adequacy of sources of liquidity; cybersecurity attacks against, disruptions, failures or security breaches of, our information technology systems; seasonality of our business; pandemics and public health emergencies; commodity products price fluctuations and inflation (and actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation) and/or elevated interest rates; liabilities under environmental laws, compliance with immigration laws, and other regulatory matters, including changes in regulations and laws; climate change; deterioration of the U.S. economy; changes in state and federal laws, regulations or policies under the current Presidential administration, including changes in trade policies and regulations, including increases or changes in duties, current and potentially new tariffs or quotas and other similar measures, as wellas the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other actions, and potential changes to the amountsprovided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as other legislation andexecutive orders related to governmental spending, and geopolitical risks, including those related to the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in the Gaza strip and Red Sea Region; and other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025 and those described from time to time in our future reports with the SEC.







Non-GAAP Definitions





This press release includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per common share. For definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, see "Explanatory Notes" and tables that follow in this press release. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP.







Please refer to the Reconciliation between Net loss Attributable to Shimmick Corporation and Adjusted net loss and Adjusted diluted loss per common share included within Table A and the Reconciliation between Net Loss Attributable to Shimmick Corporation and Adjusted EBITDA included within Table B below.





We do not provide a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP guidance because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the U.S. GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include legal fees and other costs for a legacy loss project, acquisition-related costs, litigation charges or settlements, and certain other unusual adjustments.









Investor Relations Contact









1-949-704-2350







IR@shimmick.com

























Shimmick Corporation









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In thousands, except share data)









(unaudited)





































April 4,

















January 3,

























2025

















2025

















ASSETS





































































CURRENT ASSETS



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





16,302













$





33,730













Restricted cash













2,778

















2,065













Accounts receivable, net













45,993

















42,988













Contract assets, current













60,111

















46,603













Prepaids and other current assets













10,578

















15,614















































TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS















135,762

















141,000













































Property, plant and equipment, net













16,849

















19,132













Intangible assets, net













6,023

















6,667













Contract assets, non-current













25,872

















23,517













Lease right-of-use assets













24,125

















24,232













Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures













18,607

















19,016













Other assets













439

















300















































TOTAL ASSETS











$





227,677













$





233,864















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT





































































CURRENT LIABILITIES



































Accounts payable









$





52,281













$





46,475













Contract liabilities, current













84,757

















102,524













Accrued salaries, wages and benefits













29,277

















28,950













Accrued expenses













31,688

















38,556













Other current liabilities













12,419

















13,759















































TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES















210,422

















230,264













































Long-term debt, net













31,398

















9,478













Lease liabilities, non-current













16,349

















15,987













Contract liabilities, non-current













115

















113













Contingent consideration













4,877

















4,686













Other liabilities













7,157

















8,010















































TOTAL LIABILITIES















270,318

















268,538















































STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT



































Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of April 4, 2025 and January 3, 2025; 34,331,514 and 34,271,214 shares issued and outstanding as of April 4, 2025 and January 3, 2025, respectively













344

















343













Additional paid-in-capital













45,155

















43,353













Retained deficit













(87,981





)













(78,211





)









Non-controlling interests













(159





)













(159





)











































TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT















(42,641





)













(34,674





)











































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT











$





227,677













$





233,864



































Shimmick Corporation









Consolidated Statements of Operations









(In thousands, except per share data)









(unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

























April 4,

















March 29,

























2025

















2024















Revenue









$





122,110













$





120,043













Cost of revenue













117,414

















135,903















Gross margin















4,696

















(15,860





)









Selling, general and administrative expenses













14,368

















16,168













Total operating expenses













14,368

















16,168













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures













726

















263













Gain (loss) on sale of assets













66

















(26





)











Loss from operations















(8,880





)













(31,791





)









Interest expense













1,000

















897













Other (income) expense, net













(110





)













646















Net loss before income tax















(9,770





)













(33,334





)









Income tax expense













—

















—















Net loss















(9,770





)













(33,334





)











Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests















—

















(1





)











Net loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation











$





(9,770





)









$





(33,333





)











Net loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation per common share





































Basic











$





(0.28





)









$





(1.30





)











Diluted











$





(0.28





)









$





(1.30





)



































Shimmick Corporation









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(In thousands)









(unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

























April 4,

















March 29,

























2025

















2024

















Cash Flows From Operating Activities



































Net loss









$





(9,770





)









$





(33,334





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

































Stock-based compensation













1,790

















998













Depreciation and amortization













3,460

















4,410













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures













(726





)













(263





)









Return on investment in unconsolidated joint ventures













1,137

















284













(Gain) loss on sale of assets













(66





)













26













Other, net













(236





)













279













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable, net













(3,005





)













4,478













Contract assets













(15,863





)













(8,475





)









Accounts payable













5,806

















(8,901





)









Contract liabilities













(17,767





)













(5,579





)









Accrued salaries, wages and benefits













327

















3,376













Accrued expenses













(6,869





)













(492





)









Other assets and liabilities













3,598

















8,205













Net cash used in operating activities













(38,184





)













(34,988





)











Cash Flows From Investing Activities



































Purchases of property, plant and equipment













(545





)













(4,620





)









Proceeds from sale of assets













107

















199













Unconsolidated joint venture equity contributions













—

















(2,980





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(438





)













(7,401





)











Cash Flows From Financing Activities



































Borrowings on credit and loan agreements













22,745

















—













Net borrowings on Revolving Credit Facility













—

















1,835













Other, net













(838





)













4,883













Net cash provided by financing activities













21,907

















6,718













Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













(16,715





)













(35,671





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period













35,795

















63,910













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period









$





19,080













$





28,239















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





16,302













$





27,327













Restricted cash













2,778

















912













Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$





19,080













$





28,239



















EXPLANATORY NOTES









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share







Adjusted net loss represents Net loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation, legal fees and other costs for Legacy Projects and other costs. We have also made an adjustment for transformation costs we have incurred including advisory costs in connection with settling outstanding claims, exiting the Legacy Projects and transforming the Company to shift our strategy to meet the nation’s growing need for water and other critical infrastructure and grow our business.





We have included Adjusted net loss in this press release because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the income and expenses eliminated in calculating Adjusted net loss can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted net loss provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations.





Our use of Adjusted net loss as an analytical tool has limitations, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:







Adjusted net loss does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs,



Adjusted net loss does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs,



Adjusted net loss does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation, and



Adjusted net loss does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation, and



other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate Adjusted net loss or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.







Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted net loss alongside Net loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.







Table A













Reconciliation between Net loss attributable to









Shimmick Corporation and Adjusted net loss









(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended





















April 4,

















March 29,



















(In thousands)











2025

















2024















Net loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation





$





(9,770





)









$





(33,333





)









Transformation costs



(1)











715

















—













Stock-based compensation









1,790

















998













Legal fees and other costs for Legacy Projects



(2)











(340





)













2,731













Other



(3)











191

















237













Adjusted net loss





$





(7,414





)









$





(29,367





)









Adjusted net loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation per common share





























Basic





$





(0.22





)









$





(1.15





)









Diluted





$





(0.22





)









$





(1.15





)









(1) Consists of transformation-related costs we have incurred including advisory costs in connection with settling outstanding claims in connection with exiting certain Legacy Projects as part of the Company’s growth strategy to address and capitalize on the nation’s growing need for water and other critical infrastructure.





(2) Consists of legal fees and other costs incurred in connection with claims relating to Legacy Projects.





(3) Consists of transaction-related costs and changes in fair value of contingent consideration remaining after the impact of transactions with our prior owner.







Adjusted EBITDA







Adjusted EBITDA represents our Net loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation before interest expense, income tax benefit and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation, legal fees and other costs for Legacy Projects and other costs. We have also made an adjustment for transformation costs we have incurred including advisory costs in connection with settling outstanding claims, exiting the Legacy Projects and transforming the Company to shift our strategy to meet the nation’s growing need for water and other critical infrastructure and grow our business.





We have included Adjusted EBITDA in this press release because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the income and expenses eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations.





Our use of Adjusted EBITDA as an analytical tool has limitations, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:







although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized might have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements,



although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized might have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements,



Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs,



Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs,



Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation,



Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation,



Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest or tax payments that would reduce the cash available to us, and



Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest or tax payments that would reduce the cash available to us, and



other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.







Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside Net loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.







Table B













Reconciliation between Net loss attributable to









Shimmick Corporation and Adjusted EBITDA









(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended





















April 4,

















March 29,



















(In thousands)











2025

















2024















Net loss attributable to Shimmick Corporation





$





(9,770





)









$





(33,333





)









Interest expense









1,000

















897













Income tax benefit









—

















—













Depreciation and amortization









3,460

















4,410













Transformation costs



(1)











715

















—













Stock-based compensation









1,790

















998













Legal fees and other costs for Legacy Projects



(2)











(340





)













2,731













Other



(3)











191

















237













Adjusted EBITDA





$





(2,954





)









$





(24,060





)









(1) Consists of transformation-related costs we have incurred including advisory costs in connection with settling outstanding claims in connection with exiting certain Legacy Projects as part of the Company’s growth strategy to address and capitalize on the nation’s growing need for water and other critical infrastructure.





(2) Consists of legal fees and other costs incurred in connection with claims relating to Legacy Projects.





(3) Consists of transaction-related costs and changes in fair value of contingent consideration remaining after the impact of transactions with our prior owner.







