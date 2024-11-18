News & Insights

Shimmick Corp Announces CEO Retirement and Successor

November 18, 2024 — 05:04 pm EST

Shimmick Corporation ( (SHIM) ) has provided an announcement.

Shimmick Corp., a leader in water infrastructure, announced the retirement of CEO Steve Richards after a 43-year career and the appointment of Ural Yal as his successor, effective December 2, 2024. Yal, with 26 years in infrastructure construction, previously led major projects at Flatiron Construction. His expertise and leadership are expected to drive Shimmick’s growth in new markets, focusing on operational excellence and client satisfaction.

