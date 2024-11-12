Shimmick CEO Steve Richards to retire, Ural Yal to succeed

Shimmick (SHIM) has appointed Ural Yal as its new CEO and member of the Board of Directors effective December 2, 2024. Mr. Yal succeeds Steve Richards as he retires following a distinguished 43-year career. Yal brings over 26 years of experience in water and critical infrastructure construction. Since joining in 2017, he served in various senior roles at Flatiron Construction, where he led teams and business units that won and executed large and complex water and heavy civil infrastructure projects. Most recently as an Executive Vice President, he oversaw the company’s growth into new markets and expansion into projects delivered through risk balanced, collaborative project delivery methods.

