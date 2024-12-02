News & Insights

Shimmick awarded $45.4M contract to complete Murray Street Bridge project

December 02, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

Shimmick (SHIM) Construction announces that it has been awarded a $45.4M contract to complete extensive seismic retrofitting and improvements to the Murray Street Bridge at the Santa Cruz Small Craft Harbor. The project will improve the bridge’s seismic resilience while enhancing accessibility for cyclists and pedestrians. “This project exemplifies Shimmick’s commitment to delivering critical infrastructure that improves both public safety and connectivity and builds on our legacy of infrastructure improvements that serve communities for generations. We are looking forward to partnering with the City of Santa Cruz to complete this important project,” said Ural Yal, CEO of Shimmick.

