News & Insights

Stocks

Shimizu Corporation Boosts Financial Forecasts and Dividends

November 12, 2024 — 01:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shimizu (JP:1803) has released an update.

Shimizu Corporation has significantly revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2025, projecting a notable increase in net income and operating income due to improved profitability in construction projects. The company also announced an increase in dividends, reflecting strong financial performance driven by higher sales and special gains from investment securities. Investors may find these revisions indicative of Shimizu’s robust market position and strategic management in the construction industry.

For further insights into JP:1803 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHMUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.