Shimizu Corporation Boosts Financial Forecasts and Dividends

Shimizu Corporation has significantly revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2025, projecting a notable increase in net income and operating income due to improved profitability in construction projects. The company also announced an increase in dividends, reflecting strong financial performance driven by higher sales and special gains from investment securities. Investors may find these revisions indicative of Shimizu’s robust market position and strategic management in the construction industry.

