Shimizu Corporation Announces Share Buyback Plan

November 11, 2024 — 11:23 pm EST

Shimizu (JP:1803) has released an update.

Shimizu Corporation has announced a plan to boost its capital efficiency through a share buyback and cancellation program. The company aims to purchase up to 26 million shares, equivalent to 3.73% of its issued shares, for a total of 20 billion Japanese Yen. The initiative reflects Shimizu’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by optimizing its capital structure.

