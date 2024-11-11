Shimizu Corporation Announces Share Buyback Plan

Shimizu (JP:1803) has released an update.
Shimizu Corporation has announced a plan to boost its capital efficiency through a share buyback and cancellation program. The company aims to purchase up to 26 million shares, equivalent to 3.73% of its issued shares, for a total of 20 billion Japanese Yen. The initiative reflects Shimizu’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by optimizing its capital structure.
For further insights into JP:1803 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Trump’s Win Is Good News for Alphabet Stock, Says Top Investor
- ‘Time to Pull the Trigger,’ Says Analyst About Lucid Stock
- Tesla Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target Following Trump’s Victory
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.