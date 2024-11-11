Shimizu Aims for Aggressive Reduction in Securities Holdings

Shimizu (JP:1803) has released an update.

Shimizu Corporation has revised its target and now aims to reduce its securities holdings to less than 10% of consolidated net assets by March 2027, a year earlier than initially planned. The funds from these reductions will be used for growth investments and enhancing shareholder returns, such as dividends and share buybacks. This move is part of Shimizu’s strategy to improve capital efficiency and boost its stock price.

