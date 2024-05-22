News & Insights

Shimao Services Updates AGM Resolutions and Details

May 22, 2024 — 05:14 am EDT

Shimao Services Holdings Limited (HK:0873) has released an update.

Shimao Services Holdings Limited has announced a supplemental notice for its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 19, 2024. The notice includes new resolutions for the re-election of Mr. Cao Shiyang and Mr. Shao Liang as Executive Directors, Ms. Tang Fei as a Non-executive Director, and Mr. Hui Wai Man, Lawrence as an Independent Non-executive Director, along with the authorization for the board to fix director remunerations. Shareholders are advised to consult the supplemental circular dated May 23, 2024, for revised proxy forms and further details.

