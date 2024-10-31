News & Insights

Shimao Services Forms Joint Venture for EV Charging

October 31, 2024 — 05:16 am EDT

Shimao Services Holdings Limited (HK:0873) has released an update.

Shimao Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Chengdu Shimao Tiancheng, has entered into a joint venture with a partner to establish a new company for building and operating electric vehicle charging stations in China. The joint venture will have a registered capital of RMB400 million, with Chengdu Shimao Tiancheng holding a 49% stake. This move marks a significant step for Shimao Services into the growing EV infrastructure market.

