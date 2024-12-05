Shimao Property Updates Board and Committee Structure

Shimao Property Holdings (HK:0813) has released an update.
Shimao Property Holdings has announced a new roster for its board of directors, effective December 5, 2024. The updated board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Jason Hui serving as Chairman and President. The company has also outlined the composition of its audit, remuneration, and nomination committees, highlighting its governance structure.
