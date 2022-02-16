Shimao plans to extend payments of 6 bln yuan trust loan by two years -sources, memo

Chinese property developer Shimao Group plans to extend payments of a trust loan worth 6 billion yuan ($947 million) by two years it told an online meeting with creditors on Wednesday, according to a memo and confirmed by two sources in attendance.

Shimao also said it plans to bring state-owned enterprises into the Shenzhen development as investors with help from the local government.

Shimao did not immediately respond to request for comment.

($1 = 6.3386 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Steven Bian; editing by Jason Neely)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

