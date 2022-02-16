Shimao plans to extend payments of 6 bln yuan trust loan by two years -sources, memo
SHANGHAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Shimao Group 0813.HK plans to extend payments of a trust loan worth 6 billion yuan ($947 million) by two years it told an online meeting with creditors on Wednesday, according to a memo and confirmed by two sources in attendance.
Shimao also said it plans to bring state-owned enterprises into the Shenzhen development as investors with help from the local government.
Shimao did not immediately respond to request for comment.
($1 = 6.3386 Chinese yuan renminbi)
