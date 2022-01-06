Shimao Group unit in talks with lender on missed trust loan payment

Contributor
Clare Jim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

A unit of Chinese developer Shimao Group said on Friday it is in talks with China Credit Trust Co to resolve a loan with a payment of 645 million yuan ($101.10 million) still outstanding.

HONG KONG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A unit of Chinese developer Shimao Group 0813.HK said on Friday it is in talks with China Credit Trust Co to resolve a loan with a payment of 645 million yuan ($101.10 million) still outstanding.

The unit, Shanghai Shimao Construction, said the missed payment will not accelerate payment requests in the open bond market.

The trust company said on Thursday Shimao has defaulted on a loan after missing the 645 million yuan payment, in the latest sign of distress in China's property sector.

($1 = 6.3797 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6653; Reuters Messaging: clare.jim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters