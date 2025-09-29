Shimao Group Holdings (SEHK:813) Price Target Decreased by 42.86% to 0.41

The average one-year price target for Shimao Group Holdings (SEHK:813) has been revised to HK$0.41 / share. This is a decrease of 42.86% from the prior estimate of HK$0.71 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$0.40 to a high of HK$0.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.37% from the latest reported closing price of HK$0.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shimao Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 813 is 0.02%, an increase of 57.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.46% to 6,746K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 5,202K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,989K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 813 by 4.29% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 593K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EEMS - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF holds 384K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

ECNS - iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF holds 322K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares , representing a decrease of 127.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 813 by 75.36% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 245K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

