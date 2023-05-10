Shimao Group Holdings (HKHKSG:813) Price Target Decreased by 5.26% to 4.59

The average one-year price target for Shimao Group Holdings (HKHKSG:813) has been revised to 4.59 / share. This is an decrease of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 4.84 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.85% from the latest reported closing price of 4.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shimao Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 8.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 813 is 0.06%, a decrease of 19.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 47.80% to 111,138K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,459K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,145K shares, representing an increase of 45.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 813 by 5.40% over the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 15,114K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EDIV - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 13,994K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 7,589K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SDG - iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF holds 7,401K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,518K shares, representing a decrease of 55.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 813 by 25.47% over the last quarter.

