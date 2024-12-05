Shimao Group Bolsters Board with New Director Appointment

Shimao Property Holdings (HK:0813) has released an update.
Shimao Group Holdings has announced the appointment of Ms. Hui Mei Mei, Carol as a Non-executive Director, effective December 5, 2024, enhancing its board’s gender diversity in compliance with Hong Kong’s listing rules. Ms. Hui brings over two decades of experience in property development and strategic management, and is linked to the controlling shareholder, Mr. Hui Wing Mau. The company welcomes her expertise as it aims for a more diverse board.
