Shimao Group Advances in Offshore Debt Restructuring

Shimao Property Holdings (HK:0813) has released an update.

Shimao Group Holdings is making progress in restructuring its offshore debt, with 73.4% of creditors agreeing to the proposed terms. To accommodate remaining creditors, the company has extended the deadlines for consent fees to late November and early December 2024. Investors are advised to stay informed as developments unfold.

For further insights into HK:0813 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.