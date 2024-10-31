News & Insights

Stocks

Shimao Group Advances in Offshore Debt Restructuring

October 31, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shimao Property Holdings (HK:0813) has released an update.

Shimao Group Holdings is making progress in restructuring its offshore debt, with 73.4% of creditors agreeing to the proposed terms. To accommodate remaining creditors, the company has extended the deadlines for consent fees to late November and early December 2024. Investors are advised to stay informed as developments unfold.

For further insights into HK:0813 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIOPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.