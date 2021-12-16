Shimao bonds jump on report the Chinese developer plans to repay debts

Adds bond price reactions

SHANGHAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Bonds sold by subsidiaries of Shimao Group Holdings 0813.HK rose broadly in Shanghai on Friday after a report that the Chinese developer plans to repay publicly-issued debts due this month.

Shimao has told trust firms that it plans to make payments on its publicly issued bonds and interest that are due in the fourth quarter, financial intelligence provider REDD reported.

Shimao also plans to pay migrant workers salaries before the Chinese New Year, REDD said, citing unidentified sources.

Bonds issued by Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd 600823.SS and Shanghai Shimao Construction Co Ltd, both owned by Shimao, were top gainers in Shanghai Stock Exchange's corporate bond market on Friday morning.

A Shanghai Shimao bond that matures in September, 2024 CN155719SH= jumped over 7%.

Chinese developers have been under enormous strain this year as regulators have sought to reduce leverage in the heavily indebted sector with rules capping their ability to issue new debt.

Shimao saw sharp falls in its shares and debt earlier this month, triggered by worries over an asset sale and cancelled apartment deals.

The developer has asked for trust firms for short-term extensions of loans coming due, according to REDD.

It has asked trust firms to be patient and said it expects 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) worth of cash to be released from presale escrow accounts from Jan. 1, REDD reported.

Shimao's biggest creditor, China Merchants Bank, plans to increase its loan exposure to Shimao - currently at 30 billion yuan - and plans to rally financial support for Shimao from other lenders, the report said.

($1 = 6.3686 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM; Editing by Edwina Gibbs & Shri Navaratnam)

