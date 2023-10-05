Shimano (TYO:7309) Price Target Decreased by 5.40% to 22,277.93

The average one-year price target for Shimano (TYO:7309) has been revised to 22,277.93 / share. This is an decrease of 5.40% from the prior estimate of 23,548.74 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17,170.00 to a high of 28,350.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.40% from the latest reported closing price of 20,180.00 / share.

Shimano Maintains 1.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.84%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shimano. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7309 is 0.29%, a decrease of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 12,644K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 1,939K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 1,147K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,018K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7309 by 6.95% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 879K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 843K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7309 by 5.25% over the last quarter.

