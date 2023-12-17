Shimano Inc. - ADR (SMNNY) Price Target Increased by 81.77% to 16.76

The average one-year price target for Shimano Inc. - ADR (OTC:SMNNY) has been revised to 16.76 / share. This is an increase of 81.77% from the prior estimate of 9.22 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -13.93 to a high of 48.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.60% from the latest reported closing price of 15.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shimano Inc. - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMNNY is 0.10%, a decrease of 15.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.03% to 298K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 95K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 59K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing a decrease of 156.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMNNY by 64.44% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 53K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing a decrease of 26.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMNNY by 33.66% over the last quarter.

NALFX - New Alternatives Fund Shares holds 50K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LAZARD RETIREMENT SERIES INC - Lazard Retirement Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Investor Shares holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 18.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMNNY by 6.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.