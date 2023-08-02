Shimano Inc. - ADR (SMNNY) Price Target Increased by 19.19% to 28.51

The average one-year price target for Shimano Inc. - ADR (OTC:SMNNY) has been revised to 28.51 / share. This is an increase of 19.19% from the prior estimate of 23.92 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -16.97 to a high of 65.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.32% from the latest reported closing price of 15.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shimano Inc. - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMNNY is 0.13%, a decrease of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 399K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 150K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMNNY by 0.48% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 89K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing an increase of 13.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMNNY by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 75K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMNNY by 4.20% over the last quarter.

NALFX - New Alternatives Fund Shares holds 50K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LAZARD RETIREMENT SERIES INC - Lazard Retirement Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Investor Shares holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 64.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMNNY by 218.95% over the last quarter.

