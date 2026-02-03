Shimano Inc. - Depositary Receipt (SMNNY) Price Target Decreased by 25.84% to 15.73

The average one-year price target for Shimano Inc. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SMNNY) has been revised to $15.73 / share. This is a decrease of 25.84% from the prior estimate of $21.21 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$1.86 to a high of $53.47 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.58% from the latest reported closing price of $16.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shimano Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMNNY is 0.39%, an increase of 28.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.33% to 242K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAMX - Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF holds 170K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares , representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMNNY by 17.08% over the last quarter.

NALFX - New Alternatives Fund Shares holds 50K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 58.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMNNY by 104.84% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMNNY by 24.01% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 27.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMNNY by 30.77% over the last quarter.

