Shikoku Kasei Reports Strong Nine-Month Growth

November 19, 2024 — 01:23 am EST

SHIKOKU KASEI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (JP:4099) has released an update.

Shikoku Kasei Holdings Corporation reported a 13.3% increase in net sales and a 23.3% rise in operating profit for the nine months ended September 2024, reflecting a positive growth trend. The company also forecasts an annual dividend of 50 yen per share for the fiscal year ending December 2024. Investors may find this upward financial trajectory encouraging as the company sustains its profitability.

For further insights into JP:4099 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

