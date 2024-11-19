Shikoku Kasei Reports Strong Nine-Month Growth

SHIKOKU KASEI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (JP:4099) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Shikoku Kasei Holdings Corporation reported a 13.3% increase in net sales and a 23.3% rise in operating profit for the nine months ended September 2024, reflecting a positive growth trend. The company also forecasts an annual dividend of 50 yen per share for the fiscal year ending December 2024. Investors may find this upward financial trajectory encouraging as the company sustains its profitability.

For further insights into JP:4099 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.