Shikoku Electric Power (TYO:9507) Price Target Increased by 8.73% to 1,048.05

The average one-year price target for Shikoku Electric Power (TYO:9507) has been revised to 1,048.05 / share. This is an increase of 8.73% from the prior estimate of 963.90 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 757.50 to a high of 1,260.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.65% from the latest reported closing price of 982.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shikoku Electric Power. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9507 is 0.06%, a decrease of 2.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 11,765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,062K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,468K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing a decrease of 7.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9507 by 0.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,197K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9507 by 5.87% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 784K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9507 by 7.06% over the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund holds 760K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

