Shikoku Electric can restart Ikata reactor, court rules -Nikkei

Japan's Shikoku Electric Power can resume operations of its only nuclear reactor, a court in western Japan ruled in a case that had forced the unit to stay shut after maintenance last year, the Nikkei said on Thursday.

Shikoku's Ikata No. 3 reactor has been shut since December 2019, first for maintenance and refuelling and then because of the court case in January last year.

