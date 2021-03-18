Shikoku Electric can restart Ikata reactor, court rules -Nikkei

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Shikoku Electric Power 9507.T can resume operations of its only nuclear reactor, a court in western Japan ruled in a case that had forced the unit to stay shut after maintenance last year, the Nikkei said on Thursday.

Shikoku's Ikata No. 3 reactor has been shut since December 2019, first for maintenance and refuelling and then because of the court case in January last year.

