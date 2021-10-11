Banking

Shi'ite cleric Sadr comes first in Iraq election - officials, sources

Contributors
Ahmed Rasheed Reuters
John Davison Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SABA KAREEM

Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's party swept an Iraqi election on Monday, coming first and increasing the number of seats he holds in parliament, according to initial results, officials and a spokesperson for the Sadrist Movement.

Adds details

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's party swept an Iraqi election on Monday, coming first and increasing the number of seats he holds in parliament, according to initial results, officials and a spokesperson for the Sadrist Movement.

A count based on initial results from several Iraqi provinces plus the capital Baghdad, verified by local government officials, suggested Sadr had won more than 70 of the 329 seats in parliament.

A spokesperson for Sadr's office said the number was 73 seats. Local news outlets published the same figure.

An official at Iraq's electoral commission said Sadr had come first but could not immediately confirm how many seats his party had won.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and John Davison, Editing by William Maclean)

((John.Davison@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular