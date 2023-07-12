News & Insights

ShiftPixy Plunges After Pricing Public Offering Of Units

(RTTNews) - Shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) are falling more than 13% Wednesday morning after the company priced its 2,066,667 units public offering at $1.50 per unit.

Each unit consists of one share or a prefunded warrant in lieu thereof, and one common warrant each exercisable for one share at an exercise price of $1.50 per share.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of about $3.1 million from the offering, which is expected to close on July 14, for general corporate purposes.

PIXY, currently at $2.06, has been trading in the range of $1.27 - 44.89 in the last 1 year.

