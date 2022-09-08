Markets
PIXY

ShiftPixy Plans To Publicly List ShiftPixy Labs, Inc. - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) announced plans to transfer the Virtual Brand development pipeline and technology stack of ShiftPixy Labs to a subsidiary, ShiftPixy Labs Inc., which will then be dividended to the company's shareholders, using a record date of September 8, 2022. The company plans to publicly list ShiftPixy Labs, Inc. via an initial public offering on both NASDAQ and Upstream during October 2022.

Scott Absher, CEO of ShiftPixy, said: "The planned spin-off will allow both ShiftPixy and ShiftPixy Labs to focus resources on the development of their respective initiatives to create even greater opportunity for product development success."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PIXY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular