As the Fed begins to tighten its monetary policy and the post-pandemic economic expansion cools off, investors need to adjust their portfolios for a riskier market environment. But how can investors remain invested and mitigate risk without capping their upside potential?

In the upcoming webcast, Shifting Portfolios With the Shift in Fed Policy, Marc Odo, Client Portfolio Manager, Swan Global Investments; and Rob Swan, COO and Portfolio Manager, Swan Global Investments, will discuss the risks and opportunities in the markets for 2022, along with actionable strategies that can help financial advisors achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns in the challenging road ahead.

Specifically, the Swan Hedged Equity U.S. Large-Cap ETF (HEGD) aims to address long-term investors' need for capital appreciation while hedging against the risks and volatility associated with today's often unsteady markets. This differentiated solution combines the benefits of the low-cost ETF investment structure with an actively managed hedging strategy.

"HEGD is built upon our innovative and time-tested Always Invested, Always Hedged process launched in 1997. A distinct blend of passive investing and active risk management, all in one ETF," according to Swan Capital Management.

The fund is anchored by Swan's proprietary Defined Risk Strategy (DRS), a time-tested, disciplined approach that utilizes hedged equity and options-based strategies seeking to help investors grow their capital while mitigating downside risk. HEGD pairs the benefits of ETFs with actively managed options strategies, potentially resulting in a less volatile investment experience and more consistent returns.

The Swan Hedged Equity U.S. Large-Cap ETF provides a distinct blend of passive investing and active risk management. The ETF always seeks to participate in S&P 500 returns via S&P 500 equity ETFs. Additionally, it is always hedged against market risk via long-term put options purchased at or near the money.

"Why Remain HEGD? Equity markets tend to go up over time, so we're ALWAYS INVESTED. Severe losses can derail investors' goals, so we're ALWAYS HEDGED," according to Swan Capital Management.

Financial advisors who are interested in portfolio strategies for 2022 can register for the Tuesday, March 22 webcast here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.