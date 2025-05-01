Shift4 To Raise €680 Mln Via Senior Notes For Global Blue Merger And Growth Plans

(RTTNews) - Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR), a leader in integrated payment solutions, announced a proposed private offering of €680 million in senior notes through its subsidiaries, Shift4 Payments, LLC, and Shift4 Payments Finance Sub, Inc.

The proceeds, along with funds from a new secured Term Loan B credit facility, a mandatory convertible preferred stock issuance, and existing cash, will be used to partially finance Shift4's acquisition of Global Blue Group Holding AG, cover related costs, and support general corporate purposes such as debt repayment and strategic growth initiatives.

FOUR is currently trading at $81.65 or 0.18% lower on the NYSE.

