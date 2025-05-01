Markets
FOUR

Shift4 To Raise €680 Mln Via Senior Notes For Global Blue Merger And Growth Plans

May 01, 2025 — 06:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR), a leader in integrated payment solutions, announced a proposed private offering of €680 million in senior notes through its subsidiaries, Shift4 Payments, LLC, and Shift4 Payments Finance Sub, Inc.

The proceeds, along with funds from a new secured Term Loan B credit facility, a mandatory convertible preferred stock issuance, and existing cash, will be used to partially finance Shift4's acquisition of Global Blue Group Holding AG, cover related costs, and support general corporate purposes such as debt repayment and strategic growth initiatives.

FOUR is currently trading at $81.65 or 0.18% lower on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FOUR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.