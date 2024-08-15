Shift4 Payments's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FOUR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Shift4 Payments. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $93,204, and 6 are calls, amounting to $212,082.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $62.5 to $100.0 for Shift4 Payments during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Shift4 Payments options trades today is 79.57 with a total volume of 528.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Shift4 Payments's big money trades within a strike price range of $62.5 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Shift4 Payments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FOUR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.1 $4.9 $5.1 $85.00 $64.2K 1 126 FOUR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $24.0 $22.9 $23.6 $62.50 $42.4K 44 18 FOUR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $4.9 $4.1 $4.27 $100.00 $42.2K 213 209 FOUR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.2 $3.9 $4.0 $100.00 $40.0K 213 103 FOUR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $10.5 $9.9 $10.2 $75.00 $32.6K 131 49

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Shift4 Payments, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Shift4 Payments Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 823,760, with FOUR's price up by 1.66%, positioned at $81.5. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 83 days. Expert Opinions on Shift4 Payments

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $90.75.

An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Shift4 Payments, maintaining a target price of $104. An analyst from Stephens & Co. has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $90. An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $99. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Shift4 Payments, maintaining a target price of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

