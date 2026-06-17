Shift4 Payments vs. PayPal: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Shift4 Payments leverages an integrated commerce platform and aggressive acquisitions like Bambora to drive high revenue growth.

PayPal remains a global giant with hundreds of millions of active accounts and significant annual free cash flow.

Which payment processor offers the better balance of growth and valuation for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Shift4 Payments ›

How do you choose between a fast-growing payment processor and an established industry titan? Deciding whether to buy Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) or PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) depends on your appetite for growth versus stability.

Shift4 Payments focuses on providing specialized commerce technology for the hospitality and entertainment sectors. PayPal provides a massive digital wallet ecosystem used by millions of consumers for daily transactions. You should compare them to see which better balances revenue growth and bottom-line profitability in your portfolio.

The case for Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments provides integrated commerce solutions and payment processing for merchants in specialized industries, such as hospitality and entertainment. The company has aggressively expanded its presence among tech stocks by completing the acquisition of Bambora North America in March 2026 and integrating the Global Blue business. It also maintains a strategic partnership with xAI to incorporate artificial intelligence into its customer service operations, thereby enhancing merchant support. No single customer accounts for more than 10% of revenue, which helps diversify its merchant and software partner network.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $4.2 billion, a 25.5% increase from the prior year. Net income for the period was approximately $119 million. This performance led to a net margin of roughly 2.8%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 3.2x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholder equity, showing that Shift4 Payments uses significant leverage to fund its operations. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term obligations, is 1.7x, while free cash flow reached nearly $499 million.

The case for PayPal

PayPal operates a global network that connects 439 million active accounts with merchants for cross-border and domestic transactions. Its ecosystem includes popular brands like Venmo and Xoom, as well as its own stablecoin and various payment funding sources. The platform remains technology-agnostic to support bank accounts, credit cards, and buy now, pay later solutions for millions of users.

In FY 2025, revenue reached roughly $33.2 billion, up 4.3% from the prior year. Net income for the fiscal year was approximately $5.2 billion. This allowed the company to achieve a healthy net margin of nearly 15.8%.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.5x. The current ratio is 1.3x, indicating the business has more than enough assets to cover its short-term liabilities. Free cash flow was robust at nearly $5.6 billion for the year, which equals cash from operations minus capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

Shift4 Payments faces intense competition from other industry players, such as Adyen and Block, which could hurt its ability to retain key merchant partners. The company also carries significant debt that could limit its capital flexibility to fund new strategic opportunities during economic downturns. Additionally, its reliance on complex IT systems and emerging AI tools makes it a target for cyberattacks and for increasing global regulations, such as the EU AI Act.

PayPal operates in a heavily regulated industry and remains subject to significant legal scrutiny regarding consumer protection. Despite the dismissal of some securities fraud class actions in May 2026, the company continues to face competition from Visa and Mastercard, as well as other fintech firms. Any disruptions at third-party banks or cloud infrastructure providers could also interrupt its transaction processing capabilities.

Valuation comparison

Based on the Forward P/E and P/S ratio, Shift4 Payments appears to be priced more attractively relative to its future earnings estimates than PayPal.

Metric Shift4 Payments PayPal Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 6.5x 8.2x 37.6x P/S ratio 0.9x 1.2x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Right out of the gates, I want to be fair and say that I own both PayPal and Shift4 Payments, but I have owned the former for much longer -- and it hasn’t been a great ride. While I love PayPal’s powerful brand, massive user base, and incredible free cash flow generation, the company’s growth story seems to be nearing its latter chapters.

While rumors swirl about a potential sale or spinoff of its faster-growing Venmo business -- a move that may create some value for shareholders -- it isn’t the type of transaction that really gets me excited about a stock. I just don’t know what the next move is for PayPal, other than a lot of share buybacks. These repurchases are fine, but not enough on their own to move the needle meaningfully -- even at PayPal’s deeply discounted price. For these reasons, I have stopped adding to my PayPal position and have just been letting it sit in the “penalty box,” so to speak, waiting for positive developments.

Meanwhile, I have been adding Shift4 Payments fairly frequently over the last year or so, as the stock slid by more than 50%. While neither PayPal nor Shift4 have been a stellar investment since their market debuts, Shift4’s steady sales growth, paired with a forward P/E of 6.5, makes it very enticing in my opinion.

That said, Shift4 adds an additional layer of risk as a serial acquirer. The company loves to grow through M&A and has quickly grown to become the No. 2 payment provider in U.S. restaurants (only trailing Toast), the No. 1 provider in U.S. hospitality, sports, and entertainment, and the No. 1 payments firm for luxury brands globally.

This leadership position, paired with management’s (so-far) keen ability to make and integrate shrewd acquisitions, makes Shift4’s growth story very appealing, especially at just 6.5 times forward earnings. Just growing sales and adjusted EBITDA by 34% and 43%, respectively, in 2025, Shift4 Payments offers multibagger potential that PayPal may no longer have, if it can continue to stick the landing on its numerous acquisitions. Said another way, I’ll take my chances with Shift4’s medium-risk, high-reward potential versus PayPal’s medium-risk, medium-reward outlook, in my opinion.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Mastercard, PayPal, Shift4 Payments, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adyen, Block, Mastercard, PayPal, Shift4 Payments, Toast, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short June 2026 $50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.