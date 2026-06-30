Shift4 Payments vs. PayPal: Which FinTech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Shift4 Payments specializes in high-volume, complex payment environments like hotels and stadiums.

PayPal remains a global leader in digital wallets with over 430 million active accounts.

Which of these two fintech players is the smarter choice for your portfolio right now?

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As the digital economy matures, investors are looking for value in the payments space. Choosing between high-growth Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and the established giant PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) requires looking at different business stages.

Shift4 focuses on providing integrated software and processing solutions for specific industries such as hospitality and sports. PayPal operates a massive global network for both consumers and merchants. While both operate in the payments sector, they target different market segments and offer distinct profiles for revenue growth and profitability in today's market.

The case for Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments provides software and payment-processing solutions for restaurants, hotels, and event venues. It operates a two-sided network that handles complex merchant services, including tax-free shopping and payment technology. This specialized focus has made it a notable name among tech stocks.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $4.2 billion, representing a significant year-over-year increase of 25.5%. The company reported net income of $79 million for the period.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 3.2x, calculated by dividing total debt by shareholders’ equity. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was $509 million.

The case for PayPal

PayPal operates a global digital-payments platform that includes Venmo, Braintree, and Zettle. It manages a two-sided network connecting approximately 439 million active accounts across roughly 200 markets. Revenue is primarily generated from transaction fees based on total payment volume, as well as from value-added services such as buy-now-pay-later and currency conversion.

During FY 2025, the company generated revenue of nearly $33.2 billion, representing growth of approximately 4.3% from the prior year. Net income for the period was roughly $5.2 billion, resulting in a net margin of close to 15.8%. This metric shows the percentage of revenue remaining as profit after all expenses are paid.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.5x, reflecting a conservative approach to using total debt. Free cash flow reached $6.4 billion, representing cash from operations after subtracting capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

Shift4 Payments pursues an aggressive acquisition strategy, which carries risks that the company may not successfully integrate new businesses or realize expected synergies. It faces intense competition from companies offering low-cost pricing models, which could hurt its net margin. Additionally, it is structurally dependent on third-party sponsor banks and a single processor for network access.

PayPal is currently defending against multiple class-action lawsuits, including securities-fraud claims, which could lead to significant legal costs. The company also faces a complex global regulatory environment that could restrict new product launches or increase compliance expenses. It competes for market share against other large technology firms such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple INC (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Valuation comparison

PayPal looks slightly cheaper on its Forward P/E, which compares price to future earnings estimates. Shift4 has a lower P/S ratio.

Metric Shift4 Payments PayPal Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 8.5x 8.3x 36.4x P/S ratio 1.0x 1.2x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

While both PayPal and Shift4 Payments are businesses that process financial transactions, they differ in focus: PayPal focuses on remote transactions, such as online shopping and sending money to others, while Shift4 Payments aims to be the leader in in-person payments.

PayPal’s slow growth has led it to name a new CEO who has reorganized the business into three groups: Checkout Solutions & PayPal, Consumer Financial Services & Venmo, and Payment Services & Crypto. The business has an advantage in that many consumers know it and its brands, stemming from its origin as the payment platform for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY). Plenty of people know its Venmo brand, too, which it acquired a decade ago. PayPal aims to move more into ‘buy now pay later’ transactions, which is an already crowded space. The business also has historically found it difficult to convert its users into customers of new financial products. Revenue growth for 2026 is expected to come in at just 3.3%, according to analyst consensus. Meanwhile, net income is expected to drop to $4.7 billion, a nearly 9% decline. The reorganization will take some time to show results for PayPal.

Shift4 Payments, meanwhile, has been building on its original role as the payment system for restaurants. The company has moved strongly into payments for sporting arenas and lodging. The company is also seeing great results from its move into retail, specializing in payments for duty-free, tax-free, and luxury retail. Revenue is expected to rise 22% in fiscal 2026 to $5.1 billion, with net income almost doubling to $143 million.

While PayPal generates far more revenue than Shift4 Payments, the business has long faced headwinds in transitioning to a higher-value payment provider. Its move into buy now, pay later shows that the company seeks to continue to mine less wealthy consumers for sales, an approach that Wall Street doesn’t see generating notable growth in the near future.

Shift4 Payments, meanwhile, has a defensible niche in the tech-forward world of in-person payments with very strong markets in dining, lodging, and entertainment, plus a budding retail arm. With a price-to-sales ratio lower than PayPal’s and a forward price-to-earnings ratio almost as good, FOUR is the stock to buy.



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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, PayPal, Shift4 Payments, and eBay. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short September 2026 $47.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.