Shift4 Payments teams with Memphis Grizzlies for tickets and food & beverage

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced a multi-year partnership with Shift4, the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, to power payments for the team as well as other events at FedExForum. “Shift4 delivers quick and seamless transactions throughout FedExForum allowing our fans to spend more time enjoying the action.” As the official point-of-sale partner of the Memphis Grizzlies, Shift4 will provide a suite of payment processing solutions to simplify operations and enhance the fan experience at FedExForum. Shift4 will power food and beverage concession sales throughout the arena and will also process payments for ticketing transactions to deliver a seamless ticket-buying experience for fans. “We’re excited to partner with the Grizzlies and enhance the commerce experience for their fans. Shift4’s payment technology will streamline transactions from the time fans purchase their tickets online to game day when they’re buying food and drinks at the concession stands,” says Shift4’s Head of Sports & Entertainment Dustin Alpert.

