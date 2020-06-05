Shift4 Payments surges nearly 44% in market debut

June 5 (Reuters) - Shares of payments technology company Shift4 Payments Inc FOUR.N jumped nearly 44% in their U.S. market debut on Friday, at a time when online transactions are seeing a jump amid coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The company on Thursday raised about $345 million in its initial public offering (IPO) after pricing its shares at $23 per share, well above the target range of $19-$21.

(Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.