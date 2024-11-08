Shift4 Payments Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov 11, before market open.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters and missed twice, delivering an average earnings surprise of 1%.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Shift4 Payments, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Shift4 Payments, Inc. Quote

Shift4 Payments’ Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOUR’s revenues is pegged at $369.1 million, indicating a 51.9% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

We expect the top line to have been driven by the continued strength of the company’s hospitality and restaurant verticals and momentum across FOUR’s enterprise merchants. Furthermore, monetization and conversion of gateway customers, and rising contribution from stadiums and ticketing is likely to have benefited the top line as well.

Growth in SaaS and other software revenues are anticipated to have fuelled by the company’s success across small and medium-sized businesses, SkyTab, and the sports and entertainment vertical.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.1 per share, indicating a 35.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from strong margins.

What Our Model Says About FOUR

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FOUR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Shift4 Payments has an Earnings ESP of -3.39% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) at present.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Paysafe Limited PSFE: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $424.5 million, indicating growth of 7.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 58 cents per share, suggesting a 1.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. PSFE surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average beat of 29.3%.

PSFE has an Earnings ESP of +5.17% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov 11.

Block SQ: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $6.2 billion, indicating an increase of 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 88 cents per share, suggesting a 60% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. SQ surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average beat of 15.5%.

SQ has an Earnings ESP of +5.98% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov 11.

