Shift4 Payments reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.04, consensus $1.07

Reports Q3 revenue $909.2M, consensus $971.34M. The company said, “We wrapped up another reasonably strong quarter, executing well on our strategy- growing rapidly and profitably, generating free cash flow, improving our products, unlocking efficiencies, enhancing our capital structure and, most importantly, topping off what has become an impressive customer conversion funnel.”

