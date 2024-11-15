Shift4 Payments to replace R1 RCM in S&P 400 at open on 11/20

TowerBrook Capital Partners and Clayton, Dublier & Rice will acquire R1 RCM (RCM) in a transaction expected to be completed on or about November 19.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FOUR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.