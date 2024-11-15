News & Insights

Stocks

Shift4 Payments to replace R1 RCM in S&P 400 at open on 11/20

November 15, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TowerBrook Capital Partners and Clayton, Dublier & Rice will acquire R1 RCM (RCM) in a transaction expected to be completed on or about November 19.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FOUR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FOUR
RCM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.