Shift4 Payments price target raised to $105 from $97 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman raised the firm’s price target on Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to $105 from $97 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm updated its model following peer comments and company specific developments.

