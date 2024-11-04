Shift4 Payments price target raised to $105 from $97 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman raised the firm’s price target on Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to $105 from $97 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm updated its model following peer comments and company specific developments.
