Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) investors are sitting on a loss of 42% if they invested a year ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) share price has gained some 46% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 42% in one year, under-performing the market.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Shift4 Payments made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Shift4 Payments saw its revenue grow by 66%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 42% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:FOUR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Shift4 Payments will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Shift4 Payments shareholders are down 42% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 17%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 46% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

