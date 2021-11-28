Shift4 Payments, Inc.'s (NYSE:FOUR) Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Shift4 Payments, Inc.'s (NYSE:FOUR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$19m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$53m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Shift4 Payments' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 8 of the American IT analysts is that Shift4 Payments is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$65m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 83% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Shift4 Payments' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Shift4 Payments currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

