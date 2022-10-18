Public Companies
FOUR

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

Contributor
Simply Wall St Simply Wall St
Published

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Shift4 Payments, Inc.'s (NYSE:FOUR) future prospects. Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$49m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$16m, the US$3.4b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Shift4 Payments' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 10 of the American IT analysts is that Shift4 Payments is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$38m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 47% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

earnings-per-share-growth
NYSE:FOUR Earnings Per Share Growth October 18th 2022

Underlying developments driving Shift4 Payments' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Shift4 Payments is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Shift4 Payments to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Shift4 Payments' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should look at:

  1. Valuation: What is Shift4 Payments worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Shift4 Payments is currently mispriced by the market.
  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Shift4 Payments’s board and the CEO’s background.
  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FOUR

Simply Wall St

We help you make informed decisions by giving you access to institutional quality data and analysis presented visually.

Learn More

Explore Public Companies

Explore

Most Popular