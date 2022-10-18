Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Shift4 Payments, Inc.'s (NYSE:FOUR) future prospects. Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$49m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$16m, the US$3.4b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Shift4 Payments' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 10 of the American IT analysts is that Shift4 Payments is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$38m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 47% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Shift4 Payments' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Shift4 Payments is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

