Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 27, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 25% on average.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $278.9 million, indicating 39.9% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have benefited from strength in payments-based revenues and subscription and other revenues. We expect Shift4 Payments to have witnessed strong growth in end-to-end payment volume and benefited from recent acquisitions in the quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share, indicating 74.5% year-over-year growth. Strong operating performance is likely to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Shift4 Payments this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Shift4 Payments has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Robert Half RHI reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results.

Quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 1.2% but declined 39.4% year over year. RHI’s revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus mark by a slight margin but decreased 14.7% year over year.

Aptiv APTV reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

Adjusted earnings of $1.4 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5% and increased 10.2% year over year. APTV’s revenues of $4.9 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% but increased 6% year over year.

S&P Global SPGI reported mixed fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same.

Adjusted EPS of $3.13 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% but increased 23.2% year over. Revenues of $3.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.5% and improved 7.3% year over year.

