Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR is slated to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 8, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 21.9%, on average.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $250.2 million, indicating 27.2% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have benefited from strength in payments-based revenues and subscription and other revenues. We expect Shift4 Payments to have witnessed strong growth in end-to-end payment volume and benefited from recent acquisitions in the quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 70 cents per share, indicating 59.1% year-over-year growth. Strong operating performance is likely to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Shift4 Payments this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Shift4 Payments has an Earnings ESP of -2.86% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

AMPX will release its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 9. The company’s revenues and earnings are expected to decrease 22.6% and 100% from the prior-year figure, respectively. AMPX has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 1.64%.

AirSculpt Technologies’ AIRS has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

AIRS will release its third-quarter 2023 earnings on Nov 10. The company’s top and bottom lines are expected to increase 19.7% and more than 100%, respectively, from the prior-year figure. AIRS has a trailing four-quarter negative average surprise of 111.67%.

Alithya Group ALYA has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

ALYA will release its third-quarter 2023 earnings on Nov 14. The company’s top line is expected to decrease 19.7% from the prior-year figure. ALYA has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 150%.

