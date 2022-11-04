Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR is slated to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and beat once, delivering an earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $189.4 million, indicating 27.7% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have benefited from strong net processing revenues, and SaaS and other revenues. Growth in end-to-end volume and merchant counts are likely to have been the tailwinds to revenues in the quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 0.42 cents per share, indicating 61.5% year-over-year growth. Strong operating performance is likely to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Shift4 Payments this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Shift4 Payments has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and a Zacks Rank #2.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Shift4 Payments, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Shift4 Payments, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a couple of other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Agrify Corporation AGFY has an Earnings ESP of +4.31% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

AGFY has an expected revenue growth rate of 14.8% for the current year.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +129.17% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for next year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.