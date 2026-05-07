Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Shift4 Payments (FOUR) reported revenue of $549 million, up 49% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.97, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $542.72 million, representing a surprise of +1.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

End-to-End Payment Volume : $56 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $54.01 billion.

: $56 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $54.01 billion. Gross Revenue- Subscription and other revenues : $102 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $117.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

: $102 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $117.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%. Gross Revenue- Payments-based revenue: $917 million compared to the $889.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.3% year over year.

Here is how Shift4 Payments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Shift4 Payments here>>>

Shares of Shift4 Payments have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.